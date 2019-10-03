Daniel Franzese (Damian)

Then: The New York native appeared in Bully, Hometown Legend and Stateside before landing the role of Damian in Mean Girls.

Now: After Mean Girls, much of his work was in the television world. He guest-starred on shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, GLOW and Party Down. However, he additionally appeared on Electric City, Recovery Road and Conviction. He also starred in a one-man show, I’ve Never Really Made the Kind of Money to Become a Mess, in 2013 and tried his hand at being an art curator.