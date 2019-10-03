Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners)

Then: Like Lohan, Chabert was a child star before joining Mean Girls. She played a young Cosette in Les Misérables on Broadway and most notably appeared as Bianca Montgomery on All My Children and as Claudia Salinger on Party of Five. She also voiced Eliza Thornberry in Nickelodeon’s The Wild Thornberrys series and previously voiced Meg Griffin on Family Guy before Mila Kunis took on the role.

Now: After Mean Girls, Chabert continued to have a steady career and has starred in more than 15 Hallmark movies, including My Secret Valentine. She married David Nehdar in 2013, and they welcomed a daughter, Julia, in 2016.