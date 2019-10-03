Lindsay Lohan (Cady Heron)

Then: Prior to landing the lead in Mean Girls, Lohan was at the peak of her career as a young Hollywood starlet. She notably got her big break starring opposite Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson in Disney’s 1998 remake of The Parent Trap. The former child star also appeared in Freaky Friday and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

Now: Lohan continued to star in films, like Georgia Rule, Herbie Fully Loaded and I Know Who Killed Me. She also had a recurring role on Ugly Betty and released two albums, Speak (2004) and A Little More Personal (Raw) (2005). However, she became a tabloid magnet due to her partying, substance abuse issues, her dramatic family life and romantic relationships. She has since made a comeback with a short-lived MTV reality series, Lindsay Lohan Beach Club, and released a new song, called “Xanax,” in September 2019. She also became a judge on the Australian version of The Masked Singer.