Lizzy Caplan (Janis Ian)

Then: Caplan’s first acting role came in 1999 when she appeared as Sara on Freaks and Geeks. She continued to make TV appearances on shows like Smallville and The Pitts until she was cast in Mean Girls.

Now: Caplan continued to find success in the television world, landing roles on True Blood, The Class, New Girl and Party Down. Her biggest television role came when she was cast as Virginia Johnson on Masters of Sex. She’s additionally starred in several films, including Cloverfield, Now You See Me 2 and The Interview. Though she notably dated Matthew Perry from 2006 to 2012, she wed actor Tom Riley in 2017.