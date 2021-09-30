‘Mean Girls’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Neil Flynn (Cady’s Dad)

Flynn continued to play the janitor on Scrubs into its ninth and final season in 2010. His next major TV role came in 2009 when he played Mike Heck on The Middle, which ended after nine seasons in 2018. He’s appeared in films such as Hoot and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and he also popped up on other shows like Joey and Abby’s. He’s additionally voiced characters on several animated series including Buzz Lightyear of Star Command and Bob’s Burgers.