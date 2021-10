Rajiv Surendra (Kevin Gnapoor)

Following Mean Girls, Surendra had his last onscreen acting credit in a short film titled 6 ft. in 7 min. in 2005. He went on to pen a memoir in 2016 titled The Elephants in My Backyard and was awarded the Kobo Emerging Writer Prize in 2017. He’s currently based in New York City and has since established himself as an artist.