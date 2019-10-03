Tina Fey (Ms. Norbury)

Then: Fey was a cast member and writer for Saturday Night Live before playing the beloved math teacher in Mean Girls. She’s a graduate of the University of Virginia who first entered the comedy scene as part of the Chicago-based improv group The Second City. She wed her husband, Mean Girls musical composer Jeff Richmond, in 2001.

Now: Fey’s career blasted off following the success of Mean Girls. Though she exited Saturday Night Live in May 2004, she created and starred as Liz Lemon on 30 Rock for seven seasons — a part that she scored a Primetime Emmy Award for. She continued to appear in movies, like Baby Mama and Date Night, and created more projects under her Little Stranger production company, including Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Busy Tonight. She also authored a memoir, Bossypants, in 2011. She shares daughters Alice and Penelope with Richmond.