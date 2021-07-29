Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Medal Count: Team USA Scores Gold, Silver and Bronze in 2021

By
Going for Gold! See Team USA's Medals from the Tokyo Olympics
Lee Kiefer. KIYOSHI OTA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
9
6 / 9
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

Fencing Gold Medals

Lee Kiefer – Women’s Foil Individual

Back to top