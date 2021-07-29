Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Medal Count: Team USA Scores Gold, Silver and Bronze in 2021

Gallery Update: Tokyo Olympics Medal Count
Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum, Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles. Natacha Pisarenko/AP/Shutterstock
Gymnastics Silver Medals

United States – Women’s Team (Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum)

