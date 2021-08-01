Olympics Tokyo Olympics Medal Count: Team USA Scores Gold, Silver and Bronze in 2021 By Nicole Massabrook August 1, 2021 Francisco Seco/AP/Shutterstock 24 11 / 24 Surfing Gold Medals Carissa Moore – Women Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News