Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Medal Count: Team USA Scores Gold, Silver and Bronze in 2021

By
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count Team USA Gold Silver Bronze Wins
 Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock
35
6 / 35
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Track and Field Gold Medals

Athing Mu – Women’s 800 meters

Valarie Allman – Women’s Discus

 

Back to top