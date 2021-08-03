Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Medal Count: Team USA Scores Gold, Silver and Bronze in 2021

By
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count Team USA Gold Silver Bronze Wins
 Enrico Calderoni/AFLO/Shutterstock
35
11 / 35
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Wrestling Gold Medals

Tamyra Mensah-Stock – Women’s 68kg Freestyle

Adeline Gray – Women’s 76kg Freestyle

Back to top