Is There a Trailer for ‘Meet Cute’?

The trailer for the flick came out on September 8 and gave viewers a better glimpse of what to expect from the unconventional rom-com. We see Sheila having her initial “meet cute” with Gary as they lock eyes at a bar. Things get more complex from there as Sheila admits to her “new” love that she’s a time-traveler who has been orchestrating the same date over and over, eventually trying to transform Gary into her ideal man.

Tensions rise between the pair as the consequences of Sheila’s choices complicate their relationship, causing one to wonder if things will work out between them.