TV Meet the New ‘Party of Five’ Cast By Emily Longeretta January 8, 2020 Freeform/Nino Munoz 4 3 / 4 Beto Based on Wolf’s Bailey, Beto is Lucia’s twin brother — but the two couldn’t be more different. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Celebrity Weddings of 2019 Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News