Sebastian Maniscalco — Foreman Spike

Spike is the foreman of the demolition site where Mario and Luigi work in the 1985 game Wrecking Crew. He is an antagonist who works against the brothers’ progress.

Maniscalco revealed his involvement in the film during an August 2021 appearance on the “Bertcast” podcast.

“I’m in the movie Super Mario Bros., the animated movie, playing Spike, their boss,” the standup comedian said at the time.