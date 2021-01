Spoiler Alert

It’s not just her costars whom McCain sometimes finds herself fighting with. In 2019, the late senator’s daughter came under fire from Game of Thrones fans for spoiling the show’s highly anticipated finale on The View. “I’m so sorry for the #GOT spoilers on the show today!” she tweeted after the episode aired. “I assumed every diehard fan had watched! My bad. Don’t watch west coast if you don’t want a spoiler.”