Cross on Kimberly’s Infamous Scenes

Whether it was blowing up the apartment complex or revealing her secret scar under her wig, Cross’ Kimberly had a lot of iconic moments on the series.

“[The bombing] was one of many crazy things that I did, you know, like breastfeeding somebody else’s child. [I’d] just freak out, call Darren and be like, ‘I can’t do this,’” Cross admitted. “And he’d, go do it, do it, do it. And I would do it and, and I remember it was a problem because then there was the Oklahoma bombing and so it was supposed to air and they pushed it because it was too close, but it was very fun to do.”

As for the wig scene, Cross said she was “shocked” it was such a big deal when it aired. “I just was, you know, just doing what they said to do,” she said. “And then, yeah, I wasn’t like, ‘Oh God, here we go.’ I just was like, OK, ‘She’s crazy and I’m never going to have to live it down!’”