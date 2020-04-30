Leighton and Savant’s Real Life Connection to the Show

Leighton and Savant, who met on set, tied the knot in 1998 and have two kids. They revealed during the reunion their son went to school by the church where her character was infamously killed in her wedding dress.

“We were at the first day of kindergarten. And you start the day like in the morning meeting, which is, you know, in this chapel space, and we’re sitting there going ‘My gosh, this place is really pretty it’s looks familiar,’” she recalled. “And we realize we’re in the same church where we shot that scene! And we’re now sending our kid to school there.”