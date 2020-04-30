Locklear on Her Favorite Scenes as Amanda

Locklear loved playing the bad girl on the series.

“Yes. It was pretty fun. Since I don’t normally do that in real life,” she said. “I don’t behave like that, maybe sometimes. But, it was super fun. It was very fun. You know, people like that kind of attitude.”

She also fondly recalled a catty scene with Lisa Rinna’s Taylor McBride. “There’s so many fights,” she said. “Scratching, I guess, that’s what girls fight are. … It would be fun to play Amanda again.”