On the Iconic Pool

While the pool may be the most memorable landmark from the show, it wasn’t as nice as it looked.

“[They heated the pool] to the point of being gross, actually kind of gross,” Leighton revealed.

Savant added, “It was kind of like a bacteria. It was like a Petri dish dish.”

Shue then noted that there was “no deep end.”

“It was only about 4 feet, the whole thing,” he said.