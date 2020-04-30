Shue on Billy and Alison’s Relationship

“I would not have gotten the part if it wasn’t for Courtney,” Shue said. “I was brought in at the last minute. They had had another actor who had worked for a few days and they let him go and they brought me in an emergency session at Aaron’s house and I got to audition with Courtney and I had auditioned him for the part two months earlier and didn’t even get a call back because I was auditioning with a casting director, which is a lot different. But then when I got the audition with Courtney, I didn’t really have to act, but just be myself and work my butt off. I was able to get the part.”

Shue added that “one of the best scenes [he] ever did was Billy “saying goodbye” to Alison: “We had real chemistry.”

When asked if they would still be together if the show came back, he quipped, “We joked that we should do a horror film, where we all have a reunion and we all come back for a funeral. The Big Chill meets the Devil.”