Snow on Jake Hanson’s Romance With Kelly Taylor

Fans may recall that Jennie Garth’s Beverly Hills, 90210, character helped launch Melrose Place in 1992. Looking back, however, Snow, 58, admits his character dating a high school student Kelly Taylor was “a little creepy.”

“She was a little too young for him,” he said. “That’s how I felt about it. I don’t think it would fly nowadays.”

The Dynasty actor added: “I was the first one to be cast because they used me to springboard for the show off of 90210.”