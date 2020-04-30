The Cast on Love Triangles

“I think I hooked up with everyone. Really, I mean, so I’m supposed to say my favorite? It was an orgy with all of them!” Locklear quipped.

Bissett, for her part, had fond memories of filming love scenes with then-husband Rob Estes, who played Kyle McBride. “My ex-husband at the time, he was my husband, because we were just so comfortable together, so that was nice,” she said “You know, it’s never super fun making out. It’s never what it seems. Right. But with him, it was like what we do in real life so it was easy. And I was pregnant too with our son.”

Leighton’s most notable romance for Sydney was also with Estes.

“I don’t know if I have a favorite but there was a time where my character was hooking up with (Josie’s) ex-husband as well!” she said. “And obviously we were friends, we laughed a lot because we were friends during that time. I mean I worked a lot with Thomas and that was always, he was always so mean to Syd. So yeah, it wasn’t maybe the most fun, but he storylines are always fun to tell.”

Love scenes, overall, were very “mechanical” and “awkward” according to the cast.

“Everybody just tries to like sort of make light of it, like we got to get comfortable and we gotta, you know, sort of find the humor and the weirdness of it all,” the Pretty Little Liars alum said.

Snow added, “It’s very mechanical. It’s very, it’s like you never want to cross a line of what’s real and what’s not real, but you’re always thinking that maybe somebody else is thinking that you are and it’s just so uncomfortable.”