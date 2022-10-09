Favorite Costar? Colin Farrell Crashes Brendan Gleeson’s ‘SNL’ Monologue

Colin Farrell
Farrell crashed Brendan Gleeson’s SNL monologue during his October 2022 hosting debut, in which he had a very important question to ask.
“Who’s your favorite costar?” the Ireland native quipped to Gleeson, whom he worked with on In Bruges and The Banshees of Inisherin. Farrell, however, was ultimately disappointed that he didn’t beat out both Paddington Bear (from Paddington Bear 2) and Cillian Murphy (from Perrier’s Bounty) for the honor.
The twosome closed out Gleeson's monologue with an original duet. Farrell later joined Gleeson in a skit about passport headshots.