Eminem

As Pete Davidson parodied the Michigan native during a December 2020 episode while performing a new version of his “Stan,” Eminem himself joined in on the fun. “That’s crazy. A PS5? I didn’t even ask for this!” the rapper said at the end of the taped sketch, opening a Christmas present. “I guess Shady must have been a good boy this year. Sorry, Stu. You f–ked up.”