Targaryen Alert! Ice-T Helps Dave Chappelle Parody ‘House of the Dragon’

Ice-T

Dave Chappelle enlisted the Law & Order: SVU star for a November 2022 parody of House of the Dragon.

“I got to tell you, I love that they’re including Black characters. But, to be honest, the Black characters, they take me out of it a bit,” Chappelle said on the SNL stage. “It’s the blonde hair and old-timey accents. It’s a little jarring. Where are these people from?”

The variety series’ cast members then spoofed a potential season 2 of the Game of Thrones prequel, in which Ice-T played Chappelle’s cousin in a pivotal battle scene.