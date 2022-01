Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian

The former Revenge Body host and the Jenner Communications founder made multiple cameos during Kim’s episode, appearing alongside the Selfish author and cast member Aidy Bryant in October 2021. In the sketch, Kim and the Shrill star traded places. While Kim-as-Aidy was hard at work writing SNL jokes, Aidy-as-Kim lived her best influencer life while hanging out with the reality TV stars in her luxe dressing room.