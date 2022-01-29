Tom Hanks and Tina Fey

“Thank you, surviving crew members,” Hanks explained during a pre-recorded segment during the last episode of December 2021, with assistance from the 30 Rock creator. “Tonight, everyone at Saturday Night Live planned to do our big Christmas show and induct a new member into our Five-Timer’s club. But COVID came early this year, so in the interest of safety, we do not have an audience and we sent home our cast [and] most of our crew. But I came here from California. If you think I was going to fly 3,000 miles and not be on TV, you’ve got another thing coming. … Tonight, we planned to welcome Paul Rudd to the club and we’re not going to let this stop us.”