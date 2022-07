Cam Gigandet

Along with Reed, the Washington native appeared in the Twilight series after his guest-starring role on The O.C. Gigandet is also known for his work in Easy A, Never Back Down, Burlesque and more. On the small screen, he’s starred on Reckless and Ice. He shares daughters Everleigh and Armie with partner Dominique Geisendorff, along with son Rekker.