The O.C.’s Most Memorable Side Characters: Where Are They Now?

Chris Pratt
Summer meets Chester (a.k.a. Che) during season 4 while attending Brown. The role was one of Pratt’s first following his turn as a series regular on Everwood in the early 2000s. He later starred on Parks and Recreation from 2009 to 2015 before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy. Pratt shares son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2017. He wed Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2018, welcoming daughters Lyla and Eloise in 2020 and 2022, respectively.
