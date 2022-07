Colin Hanks

Tom Hanks’ son portrayed Grady Bridges in an episode of the first season of the Fox drama before making it big on Fargo, Roswell and Life in Pieces. In 2017, Colin joined Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson and more in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, returning for the sequel two years later. The Burning Love star shares daughters Olivia and Charlotte with wife Samantha Bryant.