The O.C.’s Most Memorable Side Characters: Where Are They Now?

Logan Marshall-Green

The South Carolina native took over the role of Ryan’s brother, Trey Atwood, from Bradley Stryker starting in season 2. He has also appeared on 24, Traveler, Dark Blue and Quarry, and worked on films like Devil, Prometheus, The Invitation, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Upgrade. Marshall-Green dated Marisa Tomei from 2008 to 2012 before he married actress Diane Gaeta. The twosome welcomed a baby boy in 2014, and Gaeta also has a daughter from a previous relationship. The duo split in 2019, finalizing their divorce the following year.