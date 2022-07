Lucy Hale

Hale played Hadley Hawthorne, Kaitlin’s boarding school classmate, in a season 3 episode before starring on the short-lived series Privileged. From 2010 to 2017, the Tennessee native portrayed Aria Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars, which earned her seven Teen Choice Awards. She has since appeared on Riverdale and got her own spinoff, Katy Keene, in 2020. The following year, she starred opposite Austin Stowell in rom-com The Hating Game.