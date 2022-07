Max Greenfield

Though he wowed as the young version of Seth’s dad, Sandy Cohen, the New York native is more widely recognized for playing Schmidt on Fox’s New Girl. The role earned him nominations at the Emmys and Golden Globes before the series ended in 2018. Greenfield went on to star alongside Cedric the Entertainer on CBS’ The Neighborhood. The Veronica Mars alum married Tess Sanchez in 2008. The couple share daughter Lilly and son Ozzie.