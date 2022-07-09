The O.C.’s Most Memorable Side Characters: Where Are They Now?

Nikki Reed

Reed appears in season 3 as Sadie Campbell, who arrives in Orange County to help her aunt Gwen and befriends Ryan. The pair spark a brief romance, but they eventually realize their relationship won’t last once Ryan leaves for college. After The O.C., Reed went on to play Rosalie in the Twilight franchise from 2008 to 2012 and portrayed Betsy Ross on Fox’s Sleepy Hollow from 2015 to 2016. The Thirteen star was previously married to American Idol’s Paul McDonald from 2011 to 2015. She moved on with Ian Somerhalder, tying the knot in April 2015. The couple welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil in July 2017.