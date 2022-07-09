The O.C.’s Most Memorable Side Characters: Where Are They Now?

Olivia Wilde

The Booksmart director starred as Alex Kelly on season 2, but creator Josh Schwartz revealed in 2021 that Wilde nearly nabbed the lead role of Marissa Cooper. The New York native is best known for playing Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on House from 2007 to 2012, but she graced the big screen in Tron: Legacy, Cowboys & Aliens, Drinking Buddies and Life Itself. Wilde shares two children — Otis and Daisy — with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, to whom she was engaged from 2013 to 2020. She began dating Harry Styles in early 2021 after meeting on the set of her second directorial venture, Don’t Worry Darling. Wilde was previously married to Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011.