Paris Hilton

The socialite made a memorable turn as Kate during a season 1 episode. At the time, Hilton was starring on her own reality series The Simple Life alongside pal Nicole Richie. The Confessions of an Heiress author has since been featured on Paris Hilton’s My New BFF, Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love, the latter of which documented her 2021 wedding to Carter Reum. Hilton is also a successful DJ and dropped a hit single titled “Stars Are Blind” in 2006.