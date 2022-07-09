The O.C.’s Most Memorable Side Characters: Where Are They Now?

Paul Wesley

The New Jersey native appeared in just one episode of The O.C. and is best known for his lead role as Stefan Salvatore on The CW’s The Vampire Diaries. He later worked on the anthology series Tell Me a Story and the Netflix miniseries Medal of Honor. In March 2022, it was announced that Wesley was cast as James T. Kirk in season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The Brother’s Bond Bourbon cofounder split from Torrey DeVitto in 2013 after tying the knot two years prior. He wed Ines de Ramon in 2019.