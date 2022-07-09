The O.C.’s Most Memorable Side Characters: Where Are They Now?

Shailene Woodley

Before she was cast as Amy Juergens on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Woodley starred as Kaitlin Cooper, Marissa’s little sister, on The O.C. She made her breakthrough film performance in 2011’s The Descendants and also starred in the Divergent franchise. In 2014, she joined Ansel Elgort in teen romance The Fault in Our Stars. After splitting from rugby player Ben Volavola in 2020, Woodley was linked to Aaron Rodgers. The twosome shocked fans with news of their engagement in February 2021, but they called it quits the following year.