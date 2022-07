Taylor Handley

Handley’s character, Oliver Trask, threw a wrench in Marissa and Ryan’s relationship throughout season 1 as his obsession with Marissa grew more intense. The California native has not starred in many projects since his turn on The O.C. but briefly appeared on The CW’s Hidden Palms in 2007. He later worked alongside Dennis Quaid on the CBS series Vegas. The Bird Box star is married to Audra Lynn Handley.