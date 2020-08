Irene McGee (season 7, Seattle)

The only member of her season not to compete on The Challenge, Irene left the show mid-way through filming. At the time, she claimed she was exiting due to her Lyme disease but later revealed that she had “ethical objections” over the show’s production. Irene created and hosts the “No One’s Listening” podcast and cofounded FYILiving.com, a health education site. She also runs a nonprofit to raise money for those affected by Lyme Disease.