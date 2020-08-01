Memorable ‘The Real World’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Karamo Brown (season 15, Philadelphia)

It’s safe to say that Karamo’s career took off after the reality show. Though he competed on one season of The Challenge, he then took on a role as a correspondent on several talk shows, including Bethenny Frankel‘s show and later hosted Are You the One? Second Chances. In 2018, he became one of the new Fab Five on Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot. He released a memoir titled Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope, in 2019. His personal life has also included many milestones. In 2007, he learned he had a 10-year-old son. He received full custody and adopted his son’s half-brother. Brown has been engaged to Ian Jordan since 2018.