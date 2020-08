Mike ‘Miz’ Mizanin (Season 10, Back to New York)

After appearing and hosting multiple seasons of The Challenge, Miz focused on his passion for wrestling. He competed on Tough Enough in 2004 and, although he came in fourth place, he became the first competitor to land a contract with WWE, signing to the main roster in 2006. In 2018, he landed his own USA reality show with wife Maryse Ouellet, Miz & Mrs. The couple have two daughters, the first born in 2018 and the second in 2019.