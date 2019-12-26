best of Decade 12 Memorable TV Love Triangles of the Last Decade By Emily Longeretta December 26, 2019 Shane Harvey/The CW 12 13 / 12 Archie/Betty/Jughead On Riverdale, Jughead and Betty are going strong — but Archie is never far away. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Celebrity BFF Pics! Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News