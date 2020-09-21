Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray

Much like his relationship with Andi, Amanda’s engagement to Josh also ended with a tell-all book and accusations that he was controlling.

“I would even have to wait for him to go to the gym so I could call my best friend Lauren Bushnell. Or even my mom! He didn’t approve of my childhood friends or my neighbors,” Amanda wrote. “When I caught him peaking beneath the bathroom door to make sure I wasn’t texting anyone, I finally had enough from this experience.”

Josh never publicly commented on Amanda’s memoir.