Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin

A decade after Jason’s finale switch-up, Arie broke off his engagement to Becca during the season 22 finale because he wasn’t over runner-up Lauren Burnham. After ABC aired their entire breakup unedited in March 2018, Minnesota State Representative Drew Christensen proposed a bill to ban Arie from Becca’s home state. In the end, Arie married Lauren, welcoming daughter Alessi in 2019, and Becca was named the Bachelorette. While she got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen during the 2018 finale, they split in 2020.