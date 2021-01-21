Clare Crawley and Dale Moss

The Bachelorette season 16 couple’s whirlwind romance — Clare ended her relationships with the other men within the first two weeks of filming to be with Dale — came crashing down in January 2021. Following a five-month engagement, Us confirmed that Clare and Dale were on the rocks. While the athlete subsequently confirmed they had split, the hairstylist later alleged that he announced the breakup without her knowledge.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” Clare wrote via Instagram. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this.”

Clare added that their relationship wasn’t “perfect,” but she was “genuinely invested with all of [her] heart.” Two days earlier, Dale wrote that their split was “the healthiest decision” for both of them.

“We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people,” he wrote. “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

In February 2021, Clare and Dale sparked speculation that they were back on after they were spotted together in Florida. Us broke the news that month that they were back on.