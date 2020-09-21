Hannah Ann Sluss and Peter Weber

A third switcheroo went down in 2020 when Peter broke off his engagement to Hannah Ann because he was still thinking about runner-up Madison Prewett while season 24 of The Bachelor was airing. “Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man,” Hannah Ann quipped during their heated After the Final Rose confrontation.

After Peter and Madison went their separate ways for good, Peter reunited with Kelley Flanagan, who came in fifth place on the series.