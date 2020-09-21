Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft

Jason made history in 2009 as the first Bachelor who changed his mind after the season 13 finale, breaking up with Melissa to pursue runner-up Molly Malaney. (Jason and Molly wed in 2010 and share daughter Riley.)

“I was so angry with the whole production. I was like, ‘They all lied to me. They all got me here. They got me dressed up.’ [And] I was furious with him for doing it to me,” Melissa recalled to Us in 2020. “[But] I’m like, ‘Listen, we are so OK, and we are right where we’re supposed to be. If Jason and I got married, it would have been the biggest blowup ever, like, it would have been terrible. We are not supposed to be together.”