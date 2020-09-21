Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball

After getting engaged on season 5 of BiP, Jenna was accused of having a “sugar daddy” and lying to Jordan about her intentions when her alleged text messages were published online. Reality Steve, who posted the alleged texts, later apologized. Nearly two years after the scandal — and their split — Jenna opened up to Us about Bachelor Nation turning against her.

“I thought that Jordan would defend me and we would get through it together, but it turned out very different. I mean it was a big downward spiral,” she said. “I know what happened initially and how bullied I was, and part of me just never wanted to talk about it, but I couldn’t let it go and it feels amazing. I can’t even describe it. It feels great to get the truth out.”